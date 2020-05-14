3 national leaders from Congress will join BJP: Chandrakant Patil

BJP Maharashtra Chief Chandrakant Patil. (File) BJP Maharashtra Chief Chandrakant Patil. (File)

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said three national leaders of the Congress will join the BJP after the COVID-19 pandemic gets over in the country. The trio includes a top lawyer from the Congress party, he said.

“Once the coronavirus situation is over, three Congress leaders are set to join the BJP,” Patil told The Indian Express.

When asked who the leaders were, Patil said they “are national leaders” and not from Maharashtra. “The inductions from Maharashtra will also start after the coronavirus problem is over,” he said.

Patil said speculations that a top lawyer will also join the party were true. “Those who say ‘no’ are the first ones to join the party,” he said.

Referring to criticism from Eknath Khadse over nominations of “outsiders” for Legislative Council polls in the state, Patil said, “I and Devendra Fadnavis took lot of efforts to get Khadse, Pankaja Munde and Chandrashekhar Bawankule nominated, but failed.”

He added, “Maybe the central leadership thought that since Khadse’s daughter and daughter-in-law had been given tickets in the past and he himself had been party MLA for six-seven times, they should give a chance to someone else.”

Interestingly, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said his party’s doors were always open for leaders like Eknath Khadse. “Khadse is being made to suffer by the BJP. Congress’s doors are always open for him,” he said.

As for the nomination of Gopichand Padalkar, Patil said, “The party had forced Padalkar to contest Baramati seat despite his opposition. That’s why we decided to give him a chance in the council and the central leadership agreed.”

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “Patil should first see what is happening under his leadership in Maharashtra before worrying about Congress. There is so much disgruntlement in BJP, he should first pay attention to

