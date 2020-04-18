3 more Tablighis test positive in Panchkula, district tally goes up to 17

With this, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 17 in the district. (Representational Photo/Prashant Nadkar) With this, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 17 in the district. (Representational Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

TWO WEEKS after their first test, as many as three persons who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Sikar, Rajasthan, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in their second test. While an 18-year-old tested positive late Thursday, two others, 27 & 68, tested positive Friday.

With this, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 17 in the district.

These three were among the 124 people identified in the district who had attended Tablighi Jamaat in various states, the quarantine of whom had begun March 31 after strict orders from senior officials were received following the Delhi Tablighi event.

Meanwhile, the administration has decided to shift all those who attended Tablighi Jamaat to a COVID care facility they have identified at Golpura, Panchkula, where a health department facility with 106 beds already lies.

Tests on the spot in Sector 15

A team of doctors in Panchkula on Friday took swabs of all persons who might have come in contact with the positive Sector 15 cases. Though an exact number was not made available, at least 80 people were tested by the health department. Reports are awaited.

Friends test negative

Meanwhile, the test reports that came in Friday declared several close contacts of positive cases, including friend of the children of the family and that of the 44-year-old first positive case itself, negative.

The test reports of the 75-plus father-in-law and mother-in-law are awaited as the PGI demanded another sample on Friday. Results are expected tomorrow.

Food deliveries on a rise in sealed sector

Sector 15 of Panchkula, which was sealed almost four days ago, has seen a steep increase in the food deliveries as people ran out of ration and supplies. The delivery boys leave the food at the entry gates which are then picked up by the residents.

But with the delivery of essentials restored by the administration via a door-to-door delivery channel, the number of such orders may go down Saturday. The administration has also given out three contact numbers for any essential needs. A duty magistrate is manning the supplies.

