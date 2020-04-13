3 more positive cases at Jawaharpur village, Mohali district tally rises to 54

Doctors said that all the patients were stable and were responding to treatment. (Representational Photo) Doctors said that all the patients were stable and were responding to treatment. (Representational Photo)

THREE MORE COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Jawaharpur village on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54. As many as 37 cases were reported from Jawaharpur village — the highest in the state. All the three cases are close contacts of previous positive cases.

Those reported positive from Jawaharpur village comprise two women aged 38 and 58, both neighbours of the previous positive cases, and a 17-year-old girl, the immediate member of the already positive case.

All the affected people were admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital near Banur. Doctors said that all the patients were stable and were responding to treatment.

Samples of six family members of a woman who was tested positive posthumously were tested negative. The 81-year-old husband of the woman too was tested positive for the disease on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that today three more cases have come to light. The DC said that the total number of positive cases in the district has reached 54. Out of these, 37 cases are from Jawaharpur village. Two deaths were reported from the district while five persons were discharged after treatment. The DC added that there are a total of 47 active cases in the district.

The DC said that the containment protocol is being strictly followed at Jawaharpur village and the adjoining villages, including Devigarh and Mehmudpur. Sanitisation is also being done at regular intervals.

“The district administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring extensive contact tracing and testing which is leading to more cases being tracked. This would help in having a clear assessment of the situation and the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to combat the coronavirus disease,” the DC added.

So far, the district health department had collected 810 samples from the district. The DC attributed the high number of positive cases to testing of the suspected people.

