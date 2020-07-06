3 minors among 7 killed in Ghaziabad candle factory blaze

Locals alleged that a police team had come to raid the place but were paid off by the accused. “A police officer posted in Modi Nagar police station has been suspended,” said Neeraj Jadaun. (Representational) Locals alleged that a police team had come to raid the place but were paid off by the accused. “A police officer posted in Modi Nagar police station has been suspended,” said Neeraj Jadaun. (Representational)

Seven people, including three minors, died and 11 were injured after an explosion and fire in a candle-making factory in Ghaziabad’s Modi Nagar on Sunday. Police received a call around 3.30 pm about the fire and several people being trapped inside the factory, which operated illegally hidden behind an under-construction house. By the time police, fire officials and locals dragged the trapped persons out, seven people had been charred to death.

The injured were admitted to Meerut’s Subharti Medical College. “It appears the factory was operating illegally without adequate paperwork. The workers made sparkling candles used on birthday cakes. The cause of the fire is being investigated since we have not recovered any explosive substance. An FIR will be filed against the factory owner and arrests will be made soon,” said Neeraj Jadaun, SP, Rural, Ghaziabad. The victims were identified as Poonam, Baby, Munesh, Chinki and minors Rohit, Shahinoor, and Lakshmi (aged 15-17), residents of Bakharva village.

The factory, which overlooked farms in the village, comprised two main rooms and an open area where packaged candles would be kept in bundles. One set of workers would stuff the powder inside candles, while another would wrap it with a sticker.On Sunday, locals heard a loud explosion followed by screams. Those who rushed to the spot claimed there were approximately 40 people working in the small space.

According to police, the factory was being run for the past year and a half by Nitin Chaudhary, a resident of the village. The accused had rented the rear of the under-construction house from another person on a fixed payment basis, and would operate the factory there, hidden in plain sight.

Locals alleged that a police team had come to raid the place but were paid off by the accused. “A police officer posted in Modi Nagar police station has been suspended,” said Neeraj Jadaun.

‘Broke wall to escape fire’

Ghaziabad: Rajan (41) and some of her coworkers knew the only way they’d escape the blaze was by breaking a wall. After a desperate, sustained effort, some workers managed to break a part of the wall and run away, even as the fire engulfed seven of their co-workers and injured many others.

“It was literally a matter of seconds. There was a large flame which engulfed people who were around it, killing them instantly. We were on the other side and were stuck next to a wall. We somehow broke it and escaped. Had we been stuck there any longer, anything could have happened,” said Rajan.The factory employed 40-50 people who were paid around Rs 5,000 a month.

