3 militants killed in J&K encounter

Three militants were killed in a gunbattle in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, according to J&K Police.

Army launched an operation in Amshipora village of Shopian based on a specific input about the presence of militants in the area, police said.

“During search, terrorists fired upon Army personnel and the encounter started. Later on, police and CRPF also joined (the operation). During the encounter, three unidentified terrorists were killed,” police said in a statement on Saturday.

According to police, three bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. “The identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained,” police said.

Police said the bodies have been sent to Baramulla for last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities, including collection of DNA.

