3 lured to Thailand with holiday trip, held for ransom; 5 Indians arrested

Thai police with the three Indian nationals who were allegedly kidnapped and held captive in Pattaya. (Photo: X/@The_PattayaNews)

Three youths, all in their early 20s, were allegedly lured to Pattaya in Thailand through what was advertised as a low-cost seven-day holiday package, held captive and tortured for five days while ransom calls were made to their families in India — before they were rescued by police on Monday.

Their alleged kidnappers, also Indians, were arrested from Bangkok the next day while they were preparing to flee the country, according to local media reports.

The five suspects — identified as Avtar Singh (38), Jagjit Singh (38), Rambalak Kumar (24), Sukhbir Singh (37) and Kulra Singh (27) — were arrested from a hotel in Khlong Tan area of Bangkok on Tuesday while they were waiting to board an outbound flight, the Bangkok Post reported, citing the police.