3 killed in Bihar on suspicion of cattle theft, 7 arrested

Three people, two of them from Nat community, were lynched on suspicion of cattle theft at Pithari village in Saran district of Bihar late Thursday night. Seven people have been arrested in the case so far.

The incident took place at Pithari village under Baniapur police station limits. On Thursday night, the three suspected cattle thieves were loading a buffalo in a pick-up van. The bovine jumped out of the vehicle and the commotion woke up its owner Bhikhari Ram who raised an alarm. The villagers reached the spot and caught hold of the two suspected thieves — Raju Nat (30), Biresh Nat (35)— and beat them with wooden sticks. The two died on the spot. The third suspected thief, Naushad Rasheed (40), was also beaten up and died on the way to a hospital. All the three victims belonged to Paigampur village under the Baniarpur police station.

The relatives of the victims clashed with Pithari villagers at Sadar Hospital, Chhapra. Additional police personnel were called to control the situation. The kin said the three were pick-up van drivers who were returning to their village .

“Pithari village had reported case of theft of three goats a day before. Prima facie investigation suggests that the three victims had gone to take away the buffalo and were caught….We have detained some villagers for questioning, and are also looking into complaint of the families of the victims,” Saran SP Harikishore Rai said.