3 killed, many injured after Himachal Pradesh bus plunged into a gorge on Uttarakhand border

The HRTC bus from the Nerwa depot was on its way from Nerwa in Shimla district to Paonta Sahib in Sirmour district in Himachal Pradesh.

At least three people were killed, and around three dozen others were injured after a bus of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) plunged into the 100-foot-deep gorge on the Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand border on Tuesday.

The police said that, according to preliminary information, the HRTC bus from the Nerwa depot was on its way from Nerwa in Shimla district to Paonta Sahib in Sirmour district in Himachal Pradesh at around 9.30 am when it fell into a gorge near Kwanu.

Nishchint Negi, Superintendent of Police, Sirmour, said, “The bus met with an accident in the area of neighbouring state Uttarakhand. Three victims and almost all the injured people were from Himachal Pradesh. We are coordinating with the Uttarakhand Police. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Almost 37 passengers were riding in the bus at the time of the accident.”