Jharkhand: 3 killed by lightning

Three persons including a couple were killed after being struck by lightning at a village in Khunti district, a district official said

Friday.

A woman was also injured in the lightning strike at Tirilpidi village Thursday, the official said.

The victims have been identified as Sunil Bhengra (30) his wife Sushma Bhengra (28) and Paulina Bhengra (25).

The couple and their relatives – Paulina Bhengra and Asran Bhengra – were working in a paddy field when rain accompanied by thunderbolt hit the area Thursday afternoon, Khunti Sub-Divisional Officer, Pranav Kumar Paul said.

Barring Asran Bhengra, the three others were taken to a hospital in a critical condition. While two of them were declared as brought dead, Paulina Bhengra was referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi where she succumbed to her injuries Friday, the SDO said.

Asran Bhengra was discharged after preliminary treatment at a hospital in Khunti.

Compensation would be provided to the next of kin of the victims as per government norms after the completion of formalities, Paul said.

