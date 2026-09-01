3 Kerala friends celebrated Onam in US. Two days later, two women found dead, third arrested

The three women, all from different parts of Kerala, lived in the same apartment complex in California, US. They were known to be quite close and, last week, had celebrated the festival of Onam together. Two days later, two of them were found dead – one at the same apartment’s parking lot and the other inside her flat. The third woman was arrested for allegedly causing at least one of the deaths, with police looking into possible connection with the other murder as well.

The death of the two women, reported on August 28 at Milpitas in California, has left the families of the two victims, and the community at large, shocked and grappling with the possible motive behind the act.

Though police have not officially identified the victims, but according to information reaching Kerala, the deceased women are Anjana Hari, 35, a native of Thrissur, and Ann Mary Mathew, 40, from Thiruvananthapuram. Their friend Anila, 32, a native of Kottayam, has been arrested in connection with Anjana’s death.

Hit-and-run in parking lot

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According to the press release from Milpitas police, the deaths were reported from Mill Creek Apartment at 440 Dixon Landing Road where personnel had rushed to after receiving reports of a hit-and-run traffic collision in the parking lot.

“Witnesses reported seeing a blue SUV leaving the area immediately after the incident. When officers arrived, they found a female victim, aged 35, who had sustained significant injuries as a result of the collision. Unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the press release stated.

Officers quickly searched the surrounding area and found a blue SUV matching the description in a nearby parking lot. “The vehicle had significant damage consistent with being involved in a collision. The driver, a 32-year-old woman, was arrested in connection with the incident. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. The circumstances leading up to the collision are still being determined, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” said the release.

On hearing about the accident involving their friend, Ann’s husband rushed home only to find her murdered in their flat.

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In its press release, the Milpitas police have not mentioned anything about the death of Ann. However, her family in Kerala said the police have confirmed to the relatives in the US about it being a case of homicide.

A family member of Anjana said, “We do not know the motive of the crime. On Saturday afternoon, we got information about the incident with Keralites in California saying that she had met with an accident. Later, it was confirmed as a murder. Her husband who came down from the apartment saw his wife lying dead in the parking area. We are told that an inquest and probe are going on. The police are yet to reveal the motive behind the crime,’’ said the relative.

The couple, both software professionals, had moved to California six years ago. “They have a six-year-old daughter. Before moving to the USA, they had worked in Bengaluru. While the husband continued to work as a software professional in California, Anjana transitioned to teaching,” said the relative.

Call from CM, Union minister

The relative said Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi had called them to help expedite the procedure to bring the body back home.

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“I could contact the husband, but he is unable to speak now. He is in shock and yet to come to terms with the incident. The three families were living in the same apartment complex and had celebrated the Onam festival together last week. They had a good social life, but we are yet to get any information about the motive behind the murder,” he said.

In Kottayam, a relative of Ann said the police in Milpitas have allowed the relatives in California a briefing on Wednesday.

Ann and her husband had moved to the US four years ago. “Upon hearing about the murder of Anjana, Ann’s husband rushed to the flat only to realise that his wife had also been murdered. While the husband was employed at a firm, Ann was not working at the moment. Earlier, she used to work as a teacher. The couple has two children,” said the relative.

“We do not have any information about the motive behind the murder. The local police have told our family friends in Milpitas that Ann’s death was a case of homicide.”

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The accused, Anila, hailed from Moonnilavu in Kottayam. “She is an engineering graduate who migrated to the US four years ago with her husband. They have a daughter. Yesterday (Sunday), we came to know about the incident, but none of us is familiar with the motive behind the alleged crime. Anila’s parents had gone to the US for a short vacation and were slated to return to Kerala later this week,’’ said a family friend.