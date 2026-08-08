Rain to continue across South India till August 13; heavy downpour likely in Kerala, Karnataka

Rain in southern India is likely to continue over the weekend through to next week, with most of the rainfall activity being concentrated in Kerala and coastal Karnataka. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers at most places over Kerala and Lakshadweep, while coastal Karnataka is also expected to receive widespread rainfall. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, is likely to see light to moderate showers in several areas, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds possible in parts of the state.

In Kerala, rain or thundershowers are likely over the weekend. The met department has also forecast heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm at isolated places in parts of the state. The districts identified for the August 8 warning are Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Karnataka weather: Coastal districts to receive heavy rain

Karnataka is also expected to remain wet on August 8. The IMD forecast shows widespread rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, while scattered rainfall is expected over North and South Interior Karnataka. Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, accompanied by sustained winds of 30-40 kmph.

In South Interior Karnataka, heavy rain is forecast at one or two places over Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru on August 8. Light to moderate rain with sustained winds of 30-40 kmph is also expected across several districts, including Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Kodagu, Hassan and Vijayanagara.

North Interior Karnataka is expected to receive lighter rainfall, with light to moderate rain at a few places over Belagavi, Gadag, Dharwad and Haveri, while light rain is likely over Bagalkot, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir. Gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also expected in parts of the region.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to see showers and thunderstorms

In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the IMD has forecast moderate rain at isolated places over the Western Ghat districts on August 8. Light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while light rain is expected over the rest of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places, are also possible.

The rainfall activity follows showers recorded across several parts of Tamil Nadu on August 7. Upasi TRF AWS in Coimbatore recorded 61 mm, the highest rainfall reported in the state during the period, while Ayinkudi and Arantangi in Pudukkottai and Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur recorded 5 cm each.

Story continues below this ad

For Chennai, the forecast for August 8 indicates a partly cloudy sky, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms or lightning likely during the evening or night. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 36-37°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain at 27-28°C.

South India weather forecast for the upcoming days

The wet spell is expected to continue across parts of South India through August 13, although the intensity and geographical spread will vary between regions.

In Kerala and Lakshadweep, rain or thundershowers are expected at most places on August 8. From August 9, rainfall is likely at most places in Kerala and many places in Lakshadweep, with rain continuing at many places in both regions from August 10 through August 13.

Coastal Karnataka is expected to remain particularly wet. Rain is likely at most places from August 9 to August 11 across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, before becoming fairly widespread on August 12 and 13. South Interior Karnataka is expected to see scattered rainfall through August 13, while rainfall over North Interior Karnataka is forecast to become isolated after August 8.

Story continues below this ad

For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places in the Western Ghats on August 9, with light rain over the rest of the state and Puducherry-Karaikal. From August 10 to 12, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. On August 13, the Western Ghat districts, North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive light to moderate rain, while light rain is expected over the rest of Tamil Nadu.

The IMD has also warned of squally weather along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts on August 8, with winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the warned sea areas during the specified period.