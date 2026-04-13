3 Kashmir universities cancel MoU with US-based NGO

Three universities in the Kashmir Valley have simultaneously cancelled their MoUs with the US-based Kashmir Care Foundation (KCF), saying a “review by competent authorities” determined that the MoUs were against “larger institutional interest”.
The universities are Kashmir University, the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) Srinagar.
KCF, an NGO based in Atlanta in the US state of Georgia, describes itself as having been founded with a “vision to empower the youth of Kashmir”.
A letter by Kashmir University’s Registrar, Dr Naseer Iqbal, said the MoU was executed on December 15, 2025, “with the objective of furthering educational initiative through workshops, seminars and other academic engagements in STEM, Humanities and related fields”. The letter adds that the MoU “has been reviewed by the competent authorities of the university, and it has been determined that continuation of the MoU is not in the larger institutional interest of the university”.
“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under Class D, Sub Class IV of the MoU and applicable rules, the University of Kashmir hereby terminates the aforesaid MoU with immediate effect,” the letter reads.
Islamic University of Science and Technology’s Registrar, Prof Abdul Wahid Makhdoomi, also wrote to KCF, saying the MoU executed for “collaborative initiatives in the field of emerging technologies has been reviewed by the competent authorities of the university”, and that “upon such review, it has been decided to cancel the said Memorandum of Understanding”.
The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology, Srinagar, issued a shorter memo, saying, “Letter of Agreement signed between SKUAST-K and Kashmir Care Foundation (KCF), Atlanta, USA, on 15th of April 2025 is hereby cancelled with immediate effect.”
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KCF president Altaf Lal told The Indian Express that he has responded to the universities. “I am as ignorant about the development as anyone else. However, I have responded to the respective universities and the honourable Chancellor,” he said. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is the Chancellor of all three universities.
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More