3 Kashmir universities cancel MoU with US-based NGO

The universities are Kashmir University, the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) Srinagar.

Three universities in the Kashmir Valley have simultaneously cancelled their MoUs with the US-based Kashmir Care Foundation (KCF), saying a “review by competent authorities” determined that the MoUs were against “larger institutional interest”.

The universities are Kashmir University, the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) Srinagar.

KCF, an NGO based in Atlanta in the US state of Georgia, describes itself as having been founded with a “vision to empower the youth of Kashmir”.

A letter by Kashmir University’s Registrar, Dr Naseer Iqbal, said the MoU was executed on December 15, 2025, “with the objective of furthering educational initiative through workshops, seminars and other academic engagements in STEM, Humanities and related fields”. The letter adds that the MoU “has been reviewed by the competent authorities of the university, and it has been determined that continuation of the MoU is not in the larger institutional interest of the university”.