3 IPS officers suspended for mishandling RG Kar rape case, says Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari said 3 IPS officers had been suspended in the RG Kar rape case.

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said three IPS officers have been suspended on charges of mishandling the RG Kar doctor rape and murder case. Vineet Goyal, the then Kolkata police Commissioner, Abhishek Gupta the then deputy Commissioner of police (North) and Indira Mukherjee deputy Commissioner of police (central), have been suspended.

CM Adhikari, at a press conference in Nabanna, further alleged that the officers were involved in offering bribe to the family and conducting press conference without written order. Departmental proceedings will be initiated against the three IPS officers.

The incident occurred on August 9, 2024. A junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found dead in the hospital building inside a seminar hall. A 33-year-old civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested on the suspicion of raping and murdering her.