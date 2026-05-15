3 IPS officers suspended for mishandling RG Kar rape case, says Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

CM Suvendu Adhikari, at a press conference in Nabanna, further alleged that the officers were involved in offering bribe to the family and conducting press conference without written order.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
1 min readUpdated: May 15, 2026 03:00 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari, RG Kar rape caseBengal CM Suvendu Adhikari said 3 IPS officers had been suspended in the RG Kar rape case.
Make us preferred source on Google

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said three IPS officers have been suspended on charges of mishandling the RG Kar doctor rape and murder case. Vineet Goyal, the then Kolkata police Commissioner, Abhishek Gupta the then deputy Commissioner of police (North) and Indira Mukherjee deputy Commissioner of police (central), have been suspended.

CM Adhikari, at a press conference in Nabanna, further alleged that the officers were involved in offering bribe to the family and conducting press conference without written order. Departmental proceedings will be initiated against the three IPS officers.

The incident occurred on August 9, 2024. A junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found dead in the hospital building inside a seminar hall. A 33-year-old civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested on the suspicion of raping and murdering her.

The incident sparked nationwide protests, with demands for justice for the victim.

The mother of the victim later fought the recently concluded Bengal elections from the Panihati seat on a BJP ticket and won.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
facebook
instagram

Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments