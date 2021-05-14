3 inmates killed in clash at Ragauli district jail in UP

A probe is on in the matter, Tripathi said, adding that senior officers are inspecting the jail.

Three inmates were killed in a clash at Ragauli district jail here on Friday, police said.

“The incident took place after the inmates clashed and one of them shot dead the other two prisoners. The remaining inmate was later killed in an exchange of fire with jail officials,” Jailor S P Tripathi said.

He said the inmate who shot dead the other prisoners had snatched the service revolver of a jail staff when the official intervened in the argument between the inmates.

A probe is on in the matter, Tripathi said, adding that senior officers are inspecting the jail.

Further details are awaited.