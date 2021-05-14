3 inmates killed in clash at Ragauli district jail in UP

May 14, 2021 2:44:10 pm
Three inmates were killed in a clash at Ragauli district jail here on Friday, police said.
“The incident took place after the inmates clashed and one of them shot dead the other two prisoners. The remaining inmate was later killed in an exchange of fire with jail officials,” Jailor S P Tripathi said.
He said the inmate who shot dead the other prisoners had snatched the service revolver of a jail staff when the official intervened in the argument between the inmates.
A probe is on in the matter, Tripathi said, adding that senior officers are inspecting the jail.
Further details are awaited.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-