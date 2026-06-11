3 Indians missing after attack on ship, Delhi summons US diplomat

4 min readNew DelhiJun 11, 2026 02:46 AM IST
For the first time in its dealings with the Trump administration, India Wednesday summoned a top US diplomat in New Delhi following an attack earlier in the day by American forces on a commercial ship off the coast of Oman. Of the 24 Indian seafarers on the ship Settebello, 21 were rescued while three remained missing.
Sources said a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the US charge d’affaires Jason Meeks over the incident – Ambassador Sergio Gor was not in the country, away on a tour of Kazakhstan.
Providing details of the incident, the MEA said, “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation.”
“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” it said.
“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest,” the MEA said.
Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said it was “closely monitoring” an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman. In a post on X, the mission said it was in close touch with local authorities on the issue.
The incident came a day after the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said that 24 Indian crew members of a Palau-flagged merchant tanker were rescued in coordination with Omani authorities, following a “missile attack” on the vessel off the coast of Oman.
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While the summoning of the US diplomat was the first since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, Delhi had summoned American diplomats in the past to convey its displeasure. In March 2024, an American diplomat was summoned to protest the Biden administration’s comments on the arrest of then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. And in March 2023, Delhi lodged a strong protest with the US over the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by Khalistan sympathisers.
The war in West Asia, triggered by the US-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28 and the subsequent naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz, have jeopardised Indian lives and livelihoods, apart from the economic impact. Since Indian seafarers are part of the global shipping industry, they have become casualties in the ongoing conflict. At least 10 Indians have been killed since the start of the war, and four remain missing.
The sense in Delhi is that such attacks cannot go unchallenged, more so because this is the second incident in the last two days. And Delhi wanted to send a thinly-veiled message to Washington about the safety and security of Indians in the region. Maritime security and the safety of seafarers are a major concern in the Strait of Hormuz area.
The strait is the key channel through which 20 percent of the global energy supply passes in large carriers. Qatar, UAE, Kuwait have all been negatively impacted by the closure of the strait, and that has led to a global rise in prices of oil and gas, and impacted the supply of LPG to India and other countries.