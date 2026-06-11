3 Indians missing after attack on ship, Delhi summons US diplomat

The sense in Delhi is that such attacks cannot go unchallenged, more so because this is the second incident in the last two days. And Delhi wanted to send a thinly-veiled message to Washington about the safety and security of Indians in the region.

For the first time in its dealings with the Trump administration, India Wednesday summoned a top US diplomat in New Delhi following an attack earlier in the day by American forces on a commercial ship off the coast of Oman. Of the 24 Indian seafarers on the ship Settebello, 21 were rescued while three remained missing.

Sources said a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the US charge d’affaires Jason Meeks over the incident – Ambassador Sergio Gor was not in the country, away on a tour of Kazakhstan.

Providing details of the incident, the MEA said, “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation.”