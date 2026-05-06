3 Indians in UAE injured in Iran drone strike, PM Modi says it is ‘unacceptable’

Fire and smoke rise in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defenses. (Photo: Screengrab/X/@AJENews)

A day after three Indian nationals in UAE were injured in a fire caused by an Iranian drone strike in Fujairah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi “strongly condemned the attacks” and said targeting civilians and infrastructure was “unacceptable”.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of External Affairs called for the “immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians”.

Monday’s incident at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) signalled rising tensions in the region along the Strait of Hormuz amid a fragile ceasefire involving the US, Israel and Iran.

On Tuesday, too, UAE authorities said their air defences were intercepting missiles and drones from Iran.