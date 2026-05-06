3 Indians in UAE injured in Iran drone strike, PM Modi says it is ‘unacceptable’

A day after three Indian nationals in UAE were injured in a fire caused by an Iranian drone strike in Fujairah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi “strongly condemned the attacks” and said targeting civilians and infrastructure was “unacceptable”.
In a separate statement, the Ministry of External Affairs called for the “immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians”.
Monday’s incident at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) signalled rising tensions in the region along the Strait of Hormuz amid a fragile ceasefire involving the US, Israel and Iran.
On Tuesday, too, UAE authorities said their air defences were intercepting missiles and drones from Iran.
In a post on X, Modi said: “Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable. India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy.”
He said, “Ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security.”
Earlier, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the attack “that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable”. “India continues to stand for dialogue and diplomacy… so that peace and stability may be restored across West Asia. We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law,” he said.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More