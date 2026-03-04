3 Indians feared dead in attacks off Oman coast

THREE INDIAN nationals are believed to have lost their lives in two separate incidents during the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, owing to attacks by the Iranian side on merchant shipping vessels off the Oman coast.

An Indian national, identified as Amrit Lal Solanki, was killed on Monday when an explosive-laden drone boat struck an oil tanker off the coast of Muscat Governorate, while one person from Bihar and another from Rajasthan are learnt to have perished in the attack on MV Skylight a day earlier, according to sources.

In a statement, Oman’s Ministry of Defence said that the Maritime Security Centre reported that the oil tanker MKD Vyom was hit by an unmanned boat 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat Governorate. It said that the attack resulted in a fire and explosion in the engine room and the death of one crew member. The remaining 21 crew members were evacuated.