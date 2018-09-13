Three held, several injured as students damage property, pelt stones

Police personnel on Banaras Hindu University campus in Varanasi Wednesday (PTI) Police personnel on Banaras Hindu University campus in Varanasi Wednesday (PTI)

Students of two Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hostels clashed over mess food Wednesday. They vandalised over a dozen motorcycles, damaged mess property and pelted stones at each other and policemen, leaving several injured.

Twenty students were booked later in the day, of which three were arrested.

“The clash took place between students of Aiyyar and Birla hostels at around 8.30 am. Some students from these hostels went to have breakfast in each other’s mess. Following an argument, some students of Aiyyar hostel reportedly slapped one Neeraj Kumar from Birla hostel. When hostellers from Birla came to know about this, they went to the Aiyyar hostel and both groups got into an argument,” said Station House Officer (SHO) at Lanka police station, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari.

“A verbal spat soon turned into a violent one. Stones were pelted. More than a dozen motorcycles parked near the hostels were vandalised and some of the mess property was destroyed. A police team reached and managed to pacify the groups by around 9.15 am. However, in the afternoon, after some of them were arrested, the students were agitated again and attacked police vehicles. Heavy police force has been deployed on the university campus,” Tiwari added.

An FIR was registered against 20 students on the basis of a complaint filed by Chief Proctor Raina Singh under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).

The three students who were arrested were identified as Saurabh Kumar, Ankur and Vibhesh Kumar. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify and arrest other students involved.

Both hostels have been sealed for now and police teams are keeping vigil. The incident took place at a time when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in the district.

