3 held in Meerut for raping minor: Meerut Police

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted at gunpoint and gangraped by three brothers at their house in Meerut district on Friday night. While two of the accused were arrested earlier, one was apprehended on Tuesday, said police.

Police said the incident took place when the victim had gone out to relieve herself around 10.30 pm on Friday. One of the accused threatened her at gunpoint and forcibly took her to their house where the trio raped her, they added.

When she did not return home till late in the night, her parents started searching for her. They found one of the accused standing outside his house. When they enquired about their missing daughter, an altercation ensued during which other villagers also gathered at the place. Meanwhile, the victim saw her parents and managed to scream for help.

“We had arrested two brothers early on Saturday morning. The third accused who had earlier managed to escape has been arrested on Tuesday morning,” said the local area police station in charge.