3 engineers test Covid positive after second dose of vaccine in Surat

Three engineers of Surat Municipal Corporation have tested positive for Covid-19 even after taking two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the civic body officials said.

One of the engineers, working in the SMC Central zone office, had taken the first dose of the vaccine on January 28 and the second dose on March 3.

After four days, he developed throat infection and cough, following which he again got tested for Covid-19 and the report turned positive.

The engineer said that he was involved in works related to the recently held civic body elections and might have gone infected during that time. He is in home isolation and doctors are conducting regular checkups.

Another engineer who tested Covid-19 positive was from the urban development department the civic body. He had taken the first dose on February 8 and the second one on March 7. After he developed throat infection and other complications, a Covid-19 test was carried out and he tested positive. He is also kept under home isolation.

The third engineer of SMC in the Central zone had taken the first vaccine dose on February 1 and the second dose on March 2. Since the last three days, he had been suffering from a dry cough. After the Covid-19 test, his report turned positive on March 6 and he is home isolation.

The health department has disinfected the houses and offices of the three engineers and has conducted Covid-19 test of their colleagues.

SMC Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Ashish Naik said, “The three engineers are not in a critical stage. They are undergoing treatment and have been kept under home isolation..”

Covid-19 nodal officer with New Civil Hospital Dr Amit Gamit said that there are chances of people getting infected even after the second dose, but it will be less in number.

“The effectiveness of the vaccine is 80 to 85 per cent. Also, the immunity starts developing in the body four weeks after administering the second dose of the vaccine. After taking both the doses, one should also follow the Covid-19 guidelines.”