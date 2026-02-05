3 elderly family members killed in elephant attack in Jharkhand’s Bokaro

The elephants were part of a migratory herd, making the situation more difficult to manage. (File photo)

Three elderly members of a family were trampled by a herd of elephants that entered Barkipunu village in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district early Thursday, forest officials said.

The incident occurred at around 3 am, when a herd of five elephants entered the village under the Gomia forest circle, said Bokaro Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sandeep Shinde. The victims, Gangwa Karmali, his wife Kamla Devi and sister-in-law Bhagiya Devi –all between 60 and 65 years — were trampled while they were asleep, he said. All three deceased belonged to the same family.

“One woman was seriously injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem,” Shinde told The Indian Express, adding that initial compensation already been provided to the affected family.