3 elderly family members killed in elephant attack in Jharkhand’s Bokaro

According to the DFO, forest department teams were deployed at the site to track elephant movement.

Written by: Shubham Tigga
2 min readRanchiFeb 5, 2026 08:12 PM IST
elephant attack, Jharkhand, Bokaro district, Barkipunu village,The elephants were part of a migratory herd, making the situation more difficult to manage. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Three elderly members of a family were trampled by a herd of elephants that entered Barkipunu village in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district early Thursday, forest officials said.

The incident occurred at around 3 am, when a herd of five elephants entered the village under the Gomia forest circle, said Bokaro Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sandeep Shinde. The victims, Gangwa Karmali, his wife Kamla Devi and sister-in-law Bhagiya Devi –all between 60 and 65 years — were trampled while they were asleep, he said. All three deceased belonged to the same family.

“One woman was seriously injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem,” Shinde told The Indian Express, adding that initial compensation already been provided to the affected family.

According to the DFO, forest department teams were deployed at the site to track elephant movement and additional teams are being mobilised from neighbouring districts. Officials in West Bengal’s Bankura district were also contacted to prevent further movement of the herd and escalation of the situation.

“There is anger among villagers, which initially delayed the lifting of the bodies. However, the situation is now under control and the bodies are being taken for post-mortem,” Shinde said.

The elephants were part of a migratory herd, making the situation more difficult to manage.

“At present, elephants are reported at two to three different locations in the region. When herds split and move across multiple areas, management becomes challenging,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Shinde pointed out that the affected area has mining zones, highways and new infrastructure projects, which disturb natural elephant corridors and contribute to increased human–elephant conflict.

Following the incident, fear and tension gripped Barkipunnu village. Residents alleged repeated elephant incursions in the area and demanded stronger safety measures, adequate compensation for the families of the deceased, and proper medical care for the injured woman.

The forest department said efforts are underway to monitor elephant movement and prevent further incidents in the area.

Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
PM says Oppn wanted to dig his grave after he devoted every moment to country
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement