3 doctors booked for ‘creating’ fake documents to claim insurance

The Panigate police station in Vadodara on Saturday booked four persons including three doctors and arrested three of them for allegedly creating fake documents to claim medical insurance of Rs 2.5 lakh .

According to police, the three doctors the fraudulent documents pertaining to an indoor admission for one of them to claim the insurance. While everything seemed picture-perfect, the investigating officer of the medical insurance company busted the scam as the doctors produced blood profile reports of a defunct laboratory in Vadodara, unaware that it had been closed over a year ago –giving away their criminal conspiracy.

The accused have been identified as Dr. Bhavesh Kukadia, 39, a general physician from Rajpipla private hospital, and his dentist wife Sejal — who was the claimant in the case, Dr Animesh Solanki, 41, owner of the Saniddhi hospital, from Vadodara and Jasmin Patel, 40, the administrator of the same hospital that showed the fraudulent indoor admission in April 2020.

A fifth accused, the owner of the medical store in the hospital is also wanted in the case while Sejal is on the run.

According to the complaint filed by Investigation Officer of the private medical insurance company Keyur Patel, 29, from Ahmedabad, Sejal and her husband Bhavesh orchestrated the fraud by contacting the administrator Jasmin Patel, who is a neighbour of the doctor couple and orthopaedic surgeon Solanki to forge documents that could be submitted to the insurance company.

Accordingly, the accused prepared a meticulous file of medical history, blood investigation reports, indoor admission of four days from April 23 to 27 last year for Sejal as well as prescription papers and corresponding medical store bills. However, when Keyur Patel began verifying the claim, he learnt that the laboratory report submitted by the accused was forged. “The letterhead of the blood laboratory read Zaveri Pathology, which had closed down in January 2019. Therefore, the officer of the insurance company was sure that it was a case of a fake insurance claim. He approached the Panigate police station and we carried out an investigation and found similar evidence and booked the accused. We have arrested three of them and Sejal Kukadia will be arrested soon. We are also going to book and arrest a fifth accused, the medical store owner at Saniddhi hospital, who prepared the fake store bills,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone III Karanraj Vaghela.

The case comes in light of a series of similar cases of fake medical insurance claims pertaining to Covid-19 admission, also busted by the same zone of the Vadodara police.

All accused have been booked under IPC sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using a document or electronic record as genuine), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).