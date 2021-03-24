3 deaths, 263 new cases in Mohali

Three more deaths due to Covid-related complications were reported in Mohali district on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 414. As many as 263 new coronavirus positive cases were also reported in the district, increasing the tally of cases to 24,182. At present, there are 2,561 active cases in the district.

DC Girish Dayalan said that 115 patients were deemed recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals and home isolation.

He added that a total of 21,207 patients have been cured here so far.

The DC said 205 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by 38 from Dhakoli, seven each from Derabassi and Banur and three each from Gharuan and Kharar, respectively.

The administration did not provide any information regarding the co-morbidities or age of the Covid-19 patients who succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.