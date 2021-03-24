scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Latest news

3 deaths, 263 new cases in Mohali

DC Girish Dayalan said that 115 patients were deemed recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals and home isolation.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
March 24, 2021 4:10:23 am
Mohali district's death toll reached 414 on Tuesday. (Representational)

Three more deaths due to Covid-related complications were reported in Mohali district on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 414. As many as 263 new coronavirus positive cases were also reported in the district, increasing the tally of cases to 24,182. At present, there are 2,561 active cases in the district.

DC Girish Dayalan said that 115 patients were deemed recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals and home isolation.

He added that a total of 21,207 patients have been cured here so far.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |WHO: Global coronavirus deaths rise for first time in 6 weeks

The DC said 205 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by 38 from Dhakoli, seven each from Derabassi and Banur and three each from Gharuan and Kharar, respectively.

The administration did not provide any information regarding the co-morbidities or age of the Covid-19 patients who succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 23: Latest News

Advertisement
x