3-day visit to Eastern Command: Army chief reviews security situation in Northeast; meets Nagaland Governor and CM

Army Chief General M M Naravane reviewed the operational preparedness of the Army during his three-day visit to the Eastern Command. (Express file photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

With no signs of disengagement in eastern Ladakh, Army Chief General M M Naravane reviewed the operational preparedness of the Army during his three-day visit to the Eastern Command.

General Naravane reached Nagaland on Monday “to review the security situation in the Northeast region”. He was briefed in Dimapur by Lt General Anil Chauhan, the Eastern Army Commander, and Lt General R P Kalita, the Commander of Spear Corps, or the III Corps, which is responsible for counter-insurgency operations in Northeast and along the boundary with China.

The Army chief was briefed on the “operational preparedness along the Northern borders as well as operations in hinterland of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh” and about the “progress of the ongoing Naga Peace talks”, the Army said in a statement.

On Tuesday, General Naravane visited Army and Assam Rifles headquarters in Nagaland and Manipur “to make a firsthand assessment of the ground situation” and “interacted extensively with the troops deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their state of operational preparedness, morale and conduct of people friendly operations”, the Army mentioned.

The Army Chief also met Nagaland Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio “to discuss prevailing security situation in the state and assured the wholehearted support of the Army and Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and tranquility in the state and ensuring security along the Indo-Myanmar border,” the Army stated.

