3-day RSS workers’ meet set to start in Amravati

A Three-day RSS workers’ meet is being organised in Amravati from Saturday.

“From all over Vidarbha, 5,363 pravasi karyakartas of the RSS will participate in the meet, where Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will remain present on all three days,” a RSS press note said.

Asked about the purpose of the conclave, RSS Vidarbha media in-charge Anil Sambre said, “The RSS periodically holds such conclaves in its various regions.”

Being organised on a sprawling 27-acre land, the camp will have five sections named after places of religious importance in Amravati district, Muktagiri, Kaundinyapur, Riddhapur, Gurukunj Nagari and Rinmochan. Tents to accommodate participants and welcome gates and arches resembling important landmarks of Amravati district, like the Ambadevi temple, have been set up.

Separate kitchens will serve food to the five sections. “A special section spread over 7,000 sqft has been created to exhibit RSS’s work in different fields,” the note added.