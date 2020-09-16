3 cops booked for taking bribe from vegetable sellers

"We booked them today under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” read a statement from the office of ACB. (Representational)

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked three policemen of Gaekwad Haveli police station for asking bribe of Rs 100 from vegetable sellers in Jamalpur Sabzi Mandi in old city Ahmedabad.

The accused policemen are unarmed head constable Krishna Barot, and unarmed constables Prabhudas Damor and Dilip Barot.

“We got information that some police constables were taking Rs 100 each from a few vegetable sellers selling tomatoes at Jamalpur Sabzi Mandi every day… We booked them today under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” read a statement from the office of ACB.

