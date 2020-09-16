scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
3 cops booked for taking bribe from vegetable sellers

The accused policemen are unarmed head constable Krishna Barot, and unarmed constables Prabhudas Damor and Dilip Barot.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | September 16, 2020 10:46:45 pm
Anti corruption burea, gujarat ani corruption burea, gujarat police cops bribe, gujarat police cops corruption, gujarat news , Indian express news"We booked them today under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act," read a statement from the office of ACB. (Representational)

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked three policemen of Gaekwad Haveli police station for asking bribe of Rs 100 from vegetable sellers in Jamalpur Sabzi Mandi in old city Ahmedabad.

“We got information that some police constables were taking Rs 100 each from a few vegetable sellers selling tomatoes at Jamalpur Sabzi Mandi every day… We booked them today under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” read a statement from the office of ACB.

