3 convicted for 2013 assault, murder of Bhavnagar farmer; awarded 5-year jail

Around a month after 10 men were booked for allegedly hacking to death a Dalit farmer in Bhavnagar, a special court in the district has convicted three of them of assaulting the victim in 2013 and sentenced them to five years of imprisonment. However, the court acquitted eight other accused in the assault case for want of evidence.

In its March 31 verdict, the court of additional sessions judge HN Vakil pronounced Jayrajsinh Gohil, Bhaylubha Gohil and Virmadevsinh Jadeja guilty of hatching a criminal conspiracy, assaulting the farmer, Amrabhai Boricha, issuing death threats to him and subjecting him to atrocities. The court convicted the three under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 120-b (criminal conspiracy), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) as well as under Section 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sentenced them to five years of jail. The court also imposed Rs 8,500 fine on each.

Incidentally, Jayrajsin, Bhaylubha and Viramdevsinh were arrested a month ago after they and eight other men allegedly hacked Boricha to death on March 2 and are lodged in jail since.

“The accused had assaulted Boricha on May 9, 2013 after the later filed a complaint against them of assault. The accused had assaulted the victim with sword and fractured his leg. Victim Boricha testified against the accused during a trial and showed the court scars of injuries caused by the accused. We also submitted papers of his medical treatment after the attack and the doctor who had treated Boricha also testified against the accused. Thus, we managed to prove our case against three of the 11 accused who had physically assaulted the victim,” Bhupendra Khambhaliya, additional public prosecutor (APP) of Bhavnagar told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Khambhaliya further said that the court, however, acquitted eight other accused for want of evidence. They include Devendrasinh Gohil, Girirajsinh Nirubha Gohil, Ranjitsinh Gohil and his son Siddharajsinh Gohil, Mahendrasinh Gohil alias Fojdar, Mahendrasinh Gohil alias Bhodu and Ghanshyamsinh Gohil.

Boricha was allegedly hacked to death by 10 men at Sanordar village of Ghogha taluka following a dispute over playing loud music during an election victory procession in that village on March 2.