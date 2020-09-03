3 booked for ‘possessing’ disproportionate assets

Similarly, the ACB also booked a clerk with Savarkundla Municipality for allegedly possessing disproportionate income worth Rs 1.33 crore. (Representational)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday booked three persons for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets.

A retired field assistant of Gujarat Land Development Corporation (GLDC) Limited was booked for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.15 crore which the accused had allegedly acquired through corrupt means.

According to ACB officials, the accused Shibabhai Valiya (60), a retired field assistant officer in the GLDCL (Grade 3) from Bharuch, has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“A complaint had been received against Valiya after which a probe was launched by the ACB wherein property documents related to the accused, his family members and his bank documents were seized for scrutiny… The probe indicated that the proportionate income of the accused amounted to Rs 1.33 crore while the total expenditure or cash was found at Rs 2.48 crore which shows that the accused has disproportionate income worth Rs 1.15 crore,” read a statement from the office of ACB.

Similarly, the ACB also booked a clerk with Savarkundla Municipality for allegedly possessing disproportionate income worth Rs 1.33 crore and a sanitary inspector with Savarkundla Municipality for the same worth Rs 1.85 crore.

“The accused Kishore Shekhwa, a clerk (grade 3) and Rohit Shekhwa, a sanitary inspector (Grade 3) have been booked for having disproportionate income worth Rs 1.33 crore and Rs 1.85 crore respectively. Both the accused had misused their position as government servants and indulged in corrupt activities to make quick money and have been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” read a statement from the office of ACB.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.