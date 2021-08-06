3 Bills cleared in RS, 2 introduced in LS amid din; Opp asks govt why rush through

Three Bills were passed in Rajya on Thursday amid protests by Opposition members over Pegasus spyware, the farm laws and alleged rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl.

The Constitution (Schedule Tribes) Order Amendment Bill 2021 introduced by Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 moved by MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt were passed even as the Upper House saw repeated adjournments.

The Essential Defence Services Bill, introduced by Bhatt in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sparked heated debate, with Opposition members questioning why it had been tabled in such a rushed manner.

The Bill is aimed at preventing staff of government-owned ordnance factories from going on strike. The government has said the Bill will ensure uninterrupted supply of ordnance items to armed forces for national security.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the government has been breaking “many precedents” and the Bill had been rushed in Parliament, whereas it should have been referred to a standing committee because it involved de-nationalisation of ordnance factories.

BJD MP Sujeet Kumar, YSRCP MP Ayodhya Rami and AIADMK MP M Thambidurai supported the Bill saying it was important for national security, while DMK MP M Shanmugam asked why such a Bill “has been brought”.

The debate became heated after several Opposition members said they were not being allowed to discuss issues in detail in Parliament. When TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray raised a point of order on Article 105 sub article 1, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said that Rule 110 says that discussion in Parliament should be limited to the Bill being tabled.

“If the aim of the Bill is to ensure national security, why are people being snooped on and why is Pegasus being used to enter people’s bedrooms?” said NCP MP Fauzia Khan. Binoy Viswam of CPI said, “How can workers be against national security? What right does the government have to stop their right to strike? And what about Pegasus?”

Defence Minister Singh said, “Corporatising of army ordnance factories was thought of to improve autonomy as well as services. I want to assure the members that the Bill will in no way affect the service conditions of the ordnance employees… We have spoken to employees’ unions before bringing the Bill and it will only be applicable when it is invoked.”

Sources in the defence ministry said that corporatisation of OFB will not impact autonomy of ordnance factories. The Bill “does not curb the right of peaceful protest”, sources said.