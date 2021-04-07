3 BHU students held for stabbing fruit seller to death, injuring his brother: Police

A fruit seller was stabbed to death, while his brother was critically injured after a group of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students allegedly attacked them following a row over money outside the campus gate late on Monday evening. Three students have been arrested in this connection, police said on Tuesday.

Two BA final-year students, who were attempting to escape from the spot, were caught by the local residents, while police arrested the third accused on Tuesday morning. At least three more persons, including former and present students of the university, have been identified through CCTV footage. Following the incident, family members of the deceased and local shopkeepers protested outside the BHU gate and demanded that the police should hand over the accused to them.

An FIR for murder has been registered against the accused and police teams are looking for those who are absconding. The arrested students have been identified as Subod Kumar, Ankur Singh and Anand Kumar – all natives of Bihar.

Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said, “The two brothers, Vishwanath and Kashinath, used to sell fruits on a cart in Nangwa area near the BHU gate. Around 7.30 pm on Monday, a group of youths came to the fruit trolley and there was a heated argument over the prices, followed by an exchange of fists. Soon, it turned uglier and someone from the students’ group picked up a knife from the fruit cart and attacked the brothers. The fruit sellers got critically injured and were rushed to the BHU Trauma Centre where the elder brother succumbed to the injuries.”

“Meanwhile, a crowd had gathered during the fight. The crowd chased the youths and caught two of them, while the rest of them escaped. As the Lanka police station is nearby, a few policemen also rushed to the spot. The crowd brought both the students to the police station and the accused confessed to the killing. Using CCTV footage in the area, we have tracked down seven accused, among whom six have been identified. Later in day, a protest was lodged outside BHU gate by the family members of the deceased. An FIR for murder has been registered on their complaint. One more accused was arrested on Tuesday morning,” he added.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, the Police Commissioner called the incident unfortunate as an innocent person lost his life.

“On basis of CCTV footage, 7 culprits have been identified, they are mostly students. Three have been promptly nabbed. No one will be spared. We will bring the guilty to justice,” he said further in the tweet.

BHU Chief Proctor Anand Chaudhary also called the incident “unfortunate” and ensured full coordination in the police investigation. He added that required action against the accused students are in process.