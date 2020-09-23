3.6 magnitude earthquake in Srinagar

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Officials at the Disaster Management Authority said the earthquake was recorded at 9.40 pm, with its epicentre in Srinagar at a depth of five kilometres.

By: PTI | Srinagar | September 23, 2020 12:37:11 am
srinagar earthquake, earthquake in srinagar, earthquake in kashmir, kashmir earthquake, kashmir news, indian expressThe tremors were not felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley.

A moderate-intensity earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 shook Srinagar on Tuesday night, with panicked residents rushing out of their homes, officials said.

There were no reports of any damage or casualties so far. The tremors were not felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary tweeted about the “scary” tremors experienced in the city. “This was scary. Hope everyone is safe. #EARTHQUAKE,” he posted on the social network.

