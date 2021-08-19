2nd time in 30 days, Mehbooba mother appears before ED

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s mother, Gulshan Nazir, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Srinagar on Wednesday in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Mufti accompanied her mother to the ED office, and later tweeted that the Centre has “weaponized” central agencies to “harass and punish political opponents”.

This was the second time Nazir, wife of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, former Union Home minister and CM of the erstwhile state of J&K, was questioned by the central agency in connection with the case. The ED had first first questioned her on July 17 in the case lodged after the agency allegedly seized diaries from associates of former Mehbooba Mufti.

The diaries allegedly listed many payments made out of the CM’s discretionary fund.

Mufti later tweeted, “..The chronology is quite clear. The last time she received a summon was when PDP boycotted the Delimitation Commission followed by another summon when I staged a peaceful protest on 5th August criticizing the illegal abrogation of Article 370.”

PAGD spokesperson and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami stated that the “summoning of the aged wife of former union minister by ED is a glimpse of coercive tactics employed by the Central government to kill dissent”.