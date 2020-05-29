Two MW solar plant commissioned at INS Kalinga, foundation stone laid for Missile Park

Photovoltaic cells sit on solar panels. (representational image) Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg Photovoltaic cells sit on solar panels. (representational image) Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

A 2 megawatt solar photovoltaic plant was commissioned at INS Kalinga, Visakhapatnam by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. This is in keeping with the initiative of the Government of India to promote solar power and the objective to achieve 100 GW of solar power by 2022 as part of the National Solar Mission, an official said.

The plant, which is the largest in the Eastern Naval Command, has an estimated life of 25 years. Despite the lockdown, all agencies, including Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited, worked out a contingency plan adhering to all guidelines promulgated for the coronavirus pandemic and executed the work.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain stated that the commissioning of this plant demonstrates the commitment of Eastern Naval Command towards conservation of the environment and eco-friendly measures.

INS Kalinga, currently headed by Commodore Rajesh Debnath, has conducted afforestation, numerous plantation drives, coastal clean-up drives and protection of the Geo-Heritage site “Erra Matti Dibbalu”. The foundation stone for setting up a Missile Park ‘Agneeprastha’ was also laid at INS Kalinga by Commodore Rajesh Debnath.

Once completed, the Missile Park will be dedicated to all the officers, sailors and support staff of the INS Kalinga. The park also commemorates the award of the prestigious Unit Citation to INS Kalinga for the year 2018-19. The missile park will have replicas of missiles and Ground Support Equipment (GSE) that showcase the evolution of missiles handled by the unit. The exhibits have been created from scrap/obsolete inventory which have been reconditioned in-house. The main attraction is the P-70 ‘Ametist’, an underwater anti-ship missile from the arsenal of the old ‘Chakra’ (Charlie-1 submarine) which was in service during 1988-91.

