2G scam: Delhi HC seeks accused’s reply to plea for preponing trial

The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others on CBI’s application seeking to fast-track hearing on their appeal challenging their acquittal in a 2G scam case. The agency sought to prepone the date of hearing from October 24.

On which, Justice A K Chawla issued notice to 19 accused in the case, including Raja, Kanimozhi and firms and listed the matter for further hearing on July 30.

The judge, however, sought to know from the counsel for the CBI, as to what was so special that they are seeking early hearing of this matter.

“What is the urgency now,” the court asked CBI’s counsel Ripu Daman Bhardwaj, who replied back that the case, “has international ramifications,” Bhardwaj added.

The CBI has also sought early hearing in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe in which Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia and six others were acquitted by the trial court.