2G no bar to e-learning in J&K: Govt to Lok Sabha

Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy said the lack of high-speed internet was not an obstacle in the administration of justice. (File)

The Centre Sunday told Lok Sabha that the absence of 4G network in Kashmir was not an impediment to e-learning as all such apps of the government were accessible on 2G network.

Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply: “The 2G mobile internet speed is not an impediment in covid control measures including dissemination of information to the general public as well as health workers. Also, e-learning apps and education/e-learning websites of the Government of India/ Government of J&K are accessible over 2G internet for downloading e-books and other study material.”

Reddy also said the lack of high-speed internet was not an obstacle in the administration of justice.

Domicile certificates

In a reply to another question, Reddy said a total of 21,13,879 people have applied for domicile certificates in J&K of whom16,79,520 have already been granted the same.

