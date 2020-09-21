2G no bar to e-learning in J&K: Govt to Lok Sabha

The Centre Sunday told Lok Sabha that the absence of 4G network in Kashmir was not an impediment to e-learning as all such apps of the government were accessible on 2G network.
Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply: “The 2G mobile internet speed is not an impediment in covid control measures including dissemination of information to the general public as well as health workers. Also, e-learning apps and education/e-learning websites of the Government of India/ Government of J&K are accessible over 2G internet for downloading e-books and other study material.”
Reddy also said the lack of high-speed internet was not an obstacle in the administration of justice.
Domicile certificates
In a reply to another question, Reddy said a total of 21,13,879 people have applied for domicile certificates in J&K of whom16,79,520 have already been granted the same.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.