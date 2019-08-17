2G mobile internet restored in five Jammu districts, Rajouri to reopen schools from Saturday

Easing restrictions, Governor Satya Pal Malik’s administration on Saturday morning restored mobile internet services across five of the ten districts in otherwise peace Jammu division.

Advertising

Sources said that 2G internet service has been restored in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts. In the remaining five districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts, cellular services including mobile internet continue to remain suspended.

Also Read | Situation in J&K: At UNSC, China makes some noise, India rebuts

Mobile internet services were suspended on August 4 night before the Centre moved to scrap the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Nearly a dozen leaders from mainstream political parties in Jammu have been put under house arrest so far.

Advertising

However, the administration has completely lifted restrictions imposed by prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of CrPC in Rajouri and Kishtwar districts during the day. These restrictions will remain in force in these two districts during the night, sources said.

Meanwhile, Rajouri administration has ordered reopening of educational institutions from Saturday.

However, life is normal in most parts of the Jammu division with people moving, as usual, government offices and banks and educational institutions open in Reasi, Udhampur, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.