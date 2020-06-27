29 foreign militants active in South Kashmir: IGP

The IGP said they have also started operation in North Kashmir. (Representational) The IGP said they have also started operation in North Kashmir. (Representational)

Around 29 foreign militants are active in the upper reaches of South Kashmir, a top J&K police officer said on Saturday, adding that the number of militants continues to be more in South as compared to North Kashmir.

“They[foreign militants] are not in hinterland, but there is a presence of [foreign militants] in the upper reaches of Kokernag, Tral and Khrew. In these areas there are about 29 foreign terrorists. As soon they will come down, our sources will inform and we will neutralise them in operations,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Kumar was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of the CRPF jawan killed in a militant attack in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on Friday.

Saying that the number of militants continues to be more in South, the IGP said they also started operation in North Kashmir.

“Number of militants is more in South Kashmir. We have started operation in North Kashmir. Recently two local LeT militants were killed in Sopore. They were local, but they were behind lot of incidents. We are focusing on that, but militants are there in South Kashmir, and we are (focusing) on priority,” he said.

According to the IGP, in the first week of May, “there were losses on our side in North Kashmir and a perception became that militants had an upper hand”. “But In North Kashmir, the number of militants is still less. Whatever the less numbers are, we will neutralise them soon,” he said.

About Friday’s attack in Bijebehar, the IGP said, “There are some people there who were eyewitnesses there and have identified the Zahid, who came himself and fired with pistol…we have registered FIR by name and we will soon neutralize him.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd