29 dams overflow as heavy rain continues in Saurashtra

Heavy rain continued in several districts of Saurashtra region for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with Talala taluka in Gir Somnath district recording seven-inch rain in 10 hours during the day, even as Kutch region experienced moderate rainfall for the fifth day. Following the heavy rain, 29 dams of the region were either overflowing or water was being released from them to maintain the rule level of the dams.

Of the 11 districts in Saurasthra, the coastal districts of Junagadh and Gir Somnath received very heavy rain (defined as rainfall between five inch and 10 inch), while Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Amreli experienced heavy rain (defined as 2.5 inch to 5 inch rainfall) in the 34 hours concluding at 4 pm on Thursday. Moderate to light rainfall was reported from Surendranagar, Morbi and Porbandar districts of Saurashtra, as well as from Kutch. Light showers were also reported from Botad district. However, no precipitation was reported from Devbhoomi Dwarka and Bhavnagar districts of Saurashtra.

Talala taluka of Gir Somnath was lashed by six inch of rain in 10 hours, with the downpour flooding the Hiran river. The taluka had also experienced around one inch rain on Wednesday. The Irrigation Department had opened a floodgate of the Hiran-II dam near Talal town, to maintain the dam’s rule level after the torrential rain.

Besides Talala, Sitrapada taluka of Gir Somnath registered three inch rainfall, followed by Veraval (two inch) and Gir Gadhda (one inch).

However, the highest rainfall during the 34-hour period was recorded in the neighbouring Junagadh district. Of the 10 talukas in the district, four received over four-inch rainfall each. Mangrol taluka topped the chart with more than seven inch rain, logging 179 millimetres (100 millimetres make one inch) rainfall. After experiencing 105 mm rain on Wednesday, the taluka recorded 74 mm more rain on Thursday. It was followed by Vanthali (130mm), Maliya (109 mm), Mendarda (101 mm), Junagadh (87 mm), Visavadar (73 mm), Bhesan (71 mm) and Keshod (56 mm).

Rather heavy rain continued for the fourth consecutive day in Rajkot district too. Dhoraji recorded 107 mm (over four inch of rain), while Upleta (70 mm), Padadhari (51 mm) and Jetpur (50 mm) also experienced significant rainfall. Rajkot city recorded 15 mm rainfall as overcast conditions prevailed with high levels of humidity. In the neighbouring Jamnagar district, Dhrol and Jodiya talukas received more than two inch rain each during the day, taking their total to 63 mm and 88 mm respectively. In Amreli district, Rajula (65 mm), Dhair (62 mm) and Khambha (41 mm) talukas received rather heavy rain. Ranava (48 mm) in Porbandar district and Thangadh (42 mm) in Surendranagar district also received heavy rain during the period.

Following the very heavy rain, the Aji-I dam — the largest local source of drinking water for around 15 lakh residents of Rajkot city — continued to overflow for the fourth day running on Thursday. Rajkot Municipal Corporation also discharged water from the Nyari-I dam, which it controls, flooding standing crops downstream.

Of the 79 dams falling under the Rajkot irrigation circle — which covers more than half of Saurashtra — inflow was recorded in 29 dams on Thursday evening. Out of these, 25 dams were either overflowing or water was being released from them to maintain their respective rule levels. Bhadar, the second largest dam of Saurashtra was 60 per cent full and had an inflow of 571 cusec. In all, the dams of the circle were 70.84 per cent full on an average.