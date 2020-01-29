Evening news briefing: 2 dead as CAA protests turn violent in Bengal, JD(U) expels Prashant Kishor, and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

West Bengal: Two dead as anti-CAA protests turn violent in Murshidabad

Two persons were shot dead and three others injured when miscreants lobbed crude bombs and fired shots on anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Wednesday. READ MORE

JD(U) expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma for ‘anti-party’ activities

The JD(U) Wednesday expelled its vice president Prashant Kishor and general secretary Pavan Varma from the party, after the two stepped up attacks on its alliance partner BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). READ MORE

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal joins BJP, says it’s a big day for her

Ace Indian shuttler and Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday. Saina is the latest sportsperson to join the BJP after wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt, who joined the political party in 2019. READ MORE

Explained: What removing Thakur, Verma from list of star campaigners means for them and BJP

The Election Commission (EC) removed BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the party’s list of star campaigners Wednesday. The move comes after Thakur encouraged the crowd at a rally this week to chant “desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro (gun down traitors)” and Singh, in an interview, claimed that Shaheen Bagh protestors could “enter homes and rape sisters and daughters”. READ MORE

IIT Bombay cautions hostel residents against ‘anti-national activities’

Hostel residents of IIT Bombay have been asked to not “participate in anti-national and anti-social activities”, according to a notice signed by the institute’s Dean of Student Affairs. This comes days after director Dr Subhasis Chaudhuri said the institute doesn’t endorse “political things”. READ MORE

DHFL diverted Rs 12,773 cr to 79 companies through 1 lakh fictitious retail customers: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found that between 2011 and 2016, Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) in its books has recorded loans of about Rs 12,773 crore allegedly to about one lakh fictitious retail customers even as these loans were actually given to about 79 companies allegedly associated with the promoters of DHFL. READ MORE

Rohit Sharma wins it for IND, NZ’s bad luck win super over continues

Rohit Sharma’s two huge sixes powered India to a win over New Zealand in the super over, chasing down the target of 18 runs. Chasing a target of 180, New Zealand got off to a flier. Martin Guptill scored 31 runs before losing his wicket to Shardul Thakur. READ MORE

Kunal Kamra barred on flights: What are the rules?

A day after IndiGo and Air India decided to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying on their airlines, SpiceJet and GoAir followed suit and suspended Kamra’s flying rights on its airlines indefinitely. READ MORE

Don’t have time? Here’s why the Tabata workout is for you

Fitness enthusiasts out there know that there are varying levels of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), and one of the most popular among them is the Tabata workout, which is known to burn fat through exercises that last four minutes. READ MORE

How Budget 2020 can boost affordable housing

Monish Shah, a Partner in Deloitte India says that Budget 2020 can ensure a push for affordable housing on the demand and supply side.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App