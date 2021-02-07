2,832 Independents, Cong has most candidates to fight Punjab local polls

The BJP, which is fighting without SAD, has only 1,003 candidates.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES have emerged as the biggest group in fray (2,832 candidates) in the upcoming Urban Local Body polls in Punjab scheduled on February 14. Candidates fighting on political party symbols come after this group, with Congress being the top among them with 2,037 candidates. The BJP, which is fighting without SAD, has only 1,003 candidates. Data shared by the State Election Commission revealed a total 9,222 candidates have filed their nomination papers for 2,215 wards of 117 Urban Local Bodies.

