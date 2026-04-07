2,800 Indians get visas for Baisakhi pilgrimage in Pakistan this week

Every year, a large number of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals or occasions under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Pakistan has issued around 2,800 visas to Indian nationals for the annual Baisakhi pilgrimage this year, which starts on April 10. Last year, around 6,500 Indians got to visit various gurudwaras in Pakistan for the 10-day pilgrimage, which is held every year.

This is the first Baisakhi pilgrimage which will be held post the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025 and Operation Sindoor in May.

In a statement on Tuesday post on their X account, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said, “On the occasion of Baisakhi festival, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to more than 2,800 pilgrims from India, so that they can participate in the annual festival to be held in Pakistan from April 10 to 19, 2026.”