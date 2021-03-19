28-yr-old woman ‘attempts suicide’ at bus depot

A 28-year-old woman from Surat allegedly attempted suicide at the Sayajigunj bus depot in Vadodara on Thursday

Police said the woman, identified as Hazrabanu Ankura, arrived in Vadodara by a state transport bus from Udhna in Surat in the morning and consumed poison at the bus depot.



The woman was rushed to SSG Hospital and is said to be out of danger. Inspector Smitesh Solanki of Sayajigunj police station said, “The woman spoke about being disturbed about her marriage. It appears that she left home following differences with her family. We have not registered any offence .”



Police added that the woman was unwilling to accompany the staff of the emergency response team to the hospital and was forcefully taken after being administered primary medical treatment.