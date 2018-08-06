28-yr-old sets himself on fire over Maratha quota

Maratha reservation: 28-year-old man sets himself ablaze (Illustration) Maratha reservation: 28-year-old man sets himself ablaze (Illustration)

A 28-year-old unemployed youth set himself on fire on Sunday in a field in Digraswadi village in Parbhani district, the eighth suicide over Maratha quota.

The police identified him as Ananta Levade. Parbhani SP Krishnakant Upadhyay said, “The youth cited the reason as Maratha reservation.”

The body has been handed to family members. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a job to a family member has been announced by the authorities, sources said. Suicides over quota for the Maratha community are rising despite an appeal from the government and the Maratha Kranti Morcha.

On Saturday, a 40-year-old farmer, who had two days ago taken part in the Maratha reservation agitation, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at Beed district. In Navi Mumbai, a 25-year-old man was found hanging at his home in Turbhe village on Saturday, with a purported suicide note accusing the government of not providing reservation to the Maratha community.

