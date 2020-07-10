28-yr-old man ‘kills himself’ in Vadodara

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. No suicide note was recovered from the house, a police officer said. (Representational) Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. No suicide note was recovered from the house, a police officer said. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man working as a manager in a multinational company allegedly hanged himself at his home in OP Road area of Vadodara, police said Thursday.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. No suicide note was recovered from the house, a police officer said.

The deceased, Meet Patel, was due to get married this December and had talked to his parents about preparing a guest list for invitation before going to his room on Wednesday night after dinner. He then talked to his fiance over chat and discussed the wedding late till 2 am in the night. According to the police, around 3 am, Meet’s mother had come to his room to switch off the AC but since the room was locked she did not disturb assuming that he was asleep.

On Thursday morning, when his fiance tried to contact him, he did not respond to calls and messages. She then informed his parents who broke open the door and found his body hanging. The reason behind taking the extreme step is yet unknown. “He had posted pictures of his parents and fiance on his social media accounts before he took this extreme step. No members of the family or his friends found anything unusual. And as per preliminary investigations he did not face any issues at the workplace either. Further investigations are underway,” said investigating official, Srikant Joshi.

