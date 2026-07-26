28 years on tentative list, Sarnath now a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Sarnath, one of the holiest sites of Buddhism, has recorded its significance on the global platform for heritage recognition. The state government stated this would strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s Buddhist Circuit on the international tourism and cultural heritage map.

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey, Divya A
3 min readLucknow, New DelhiJul 26, 2026 05:11 AM IST
Sarnath now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sarnath UNESCO World Heritage Site, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sarnath World Heritage Site, Sarnath, Indian express news, current affairsSarnath has become India’s 45th and Uttar Pradesh’s fourth site to be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. (AP)
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Sarnath, the ancient site where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment, has been inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, becoming India’s 45th and Uttar Pradesh’s fourth World Heritage Site.

The announcement came Saturday during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Busan, South Korea.

Sarnath, one of the holiest sites of Buddhism, has recorded its significance on the global platform for heritage recognition. The state government stated this would strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s Buddhist Circuit on the international tourism and cultural heritage map.

According to the UP Tourism Department, Sarnath was included in UNESCO’s tentative list on July 3, 1998. Twenty-eight years on, it has been officially designated a World Heritage Site. Until now, the state’s three World Heritage Sites were the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri — all in the Agra region.

Sarnath is the sacred land where Lord Buddha, after attaining enlightenment, delivered his first sermon to humanity and set in motion the ‘Dharmachakra Pravartan’. Counted among the holy pilgrimage sites of Buddhism, Sarnath is described in ancient Buddhist scriptures such as Rishipattan.

Months ahead of its nomination, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had replaced the existing plaque at the site — to “correct” its recorded history — replacing the names of colonial rulers to credit the local royal family with discovering the site.

The Indian Express had reported in September 2025 about a proposal to change the perception that credited British archaeologists and officers for preserving the site.

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“After an extensive study of authentic documents and primary historical evidence, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), New Delhi, has acknowledged that the site of Sarnath in Varanasi first came to light during the digging carried out on the orders of Babu Jagat Singh,” said Pradeep Narayan Singh, a descendant of Jagat Singh, in a statement released in March.

“Sarnath has a close association with Lord Buddha, whose timeless message of wisdom, compassion and harmony inspires the world,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X, and  “This recognition celebrates India’s profound civilisational and spiritual heritage.”

Conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah, who played a key role in preparing Sarnath’s UNESCO nomination, said, “Sarnath’s identity is not limited only to its monuments.” According to her, “For nearly 2,500 years, the Buddhist pilgrimage tradition has remained alive here, and it is this integrated cultural and spiritual heritage that makes Sarnath uniquely deserving of the World Heritage status.”

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Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

Divya A
Divya A
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Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

 

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