28 years after nod, Kerala’s Sabari Rail project gains momentum as state govt begins land acquisition process

The project is expected to majorly benefit pilgrims visiting Sabarimala, with Erumeli, the last station, being the gateway to the famous hill temple. (Image generated by AI)

Almost three decades after it was sanctioned, the Angamaly-Sabarimala railway line project via Erumeli, also know as Sabari Rail, has moved forward after the initiation of land acquisition proceedings by the state government, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The project is expected to majorly benefit pilgrims visiting Sabarimala, with Erumeli, the last station, being the gateway to the famous hill temple.

Of the 416 hectare land required for the project, only 24 hectare could have been acquired in the last 28 years due to various issues.

On extension of this project, Vaishnaw said it was considered and a survey was carried out but due to the low traffic projection, it could not be taken forward.