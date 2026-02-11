28 years after nod, Kerala’s Sabari Rail project gains momentum as state govt begins land acquisition process

The 111-km Angamaly-Sabarimala project is expected to cater to the pilgrims visiting Sabarimala, among others. The work on the project could not proceed due to protests, court cases and inadequate support from the Kerala government, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tells Lok Sabha

Written by: Dheeraj Mishra
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 08:49 PM IST
The project is expected to majorly benefit pilgrims visiting Sabarimala, with Erumeli, the last station, being the gateway to the famous hill temple.The project is expected to majorly benefit pilgrims visiting Sabarimala, with Erumeli, the last station, being the gateway to the famous hill temple. (Image generated by AI)
Almost three decades after it was sanctioned, the Angamaly-Sabarimala railway line project via Erumeli, also know as Sabari Rail, has moved forward after the initiation of land acquisition proceedings by the state government, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The project is expected to majorly benefit pilgrims visiting Sabarimala, with Erumeli, the last station, being the gateway to the famous hill temple.

Of the 416 hectare land required for the project, only 24 hectare could have been acquired in the last 28 years due to various issues.

On extension of this project, Vaishnaw said it was considered and a survey was carried out but due to the low traffic projection, it could not be taken forward.

The 111-km Angamaly-Sabarimala railway line project was sanctioned in 1997-98.

“Work on Angamaly-Kalady (7 Km) and long lead works on Kalady-Perumbavoor (10 Km) were taken up. However, further works on this project could not be taken forward due to protests by local people against land acquisition and fixing of alignment of the line, court cases filed against the project and inadequate support from the Government of Kerala. Therefore, the project could not proceed ahead,” said Vaishnaw in his written response.

The cost-sharing between the state and Railways was another issue after the project cost was revised to Rs 3,801 crore. Vaishnaw said that in August 2024, the Government of Kerala communicated its conditional consent to the Railways following which the latter requested the state to submit unconditional consent for sharing the cost.

Later, Vaishnaw requested Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to begin land acquisition with their 50% share in the cost of the project.

On February 4, the state cabinet approved Rs 1,905 crore for the project. Announcing the decision on X, Vijayan said, “To fulfil a long-cherished dream of the people of Kerala, the GoK is moving decisively to realise the Sabari Rail project. Even as the Union Government insists that the State bear 50% of the project cost (Rs 1,905 crore), we are stepping in through KIIFB to ensure this vital project is no longer delayed.”

The rail line will have 14 stops namely Angamaly, Kalady, Perumbavoor, Odakkali, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Vazhakulam, Todupuzha, Karimkunnam, Ramapuram, Bharananganam, Chemmalamattom, Kanjirappally and Erumeli.

He also said that plans are in place to extend the corridor via Punalur and Nedumangad to link it directly with Vizhinjam International Port, creating a lifeline for the hill regions and a major boost to Kerala’s economy.

Vaishnaw said in Lok Sabha that a survey from Erumeli toThiruvananthapuram new line (145 km) via Pathanamthitta and Punalur was carried out. However, the project could not be taken forward due to low traffic projections.

He further said that to provide rail connectivity to Vizhinjam International Seaport, a new line from Balaramapuram-Vizhinjam Port (11 km) has been taken up by Vizhinjam International Seaport limited, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Government of Kerala under Non-Government Railway model.

Balaramapuram is a station on Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil section.

The Railways minister said that three additional rail doubling projects in the state — Ernakulam-Kumbalam (8 km), Kumbalam-Turavur (16 km), and Shoranur-Vallathol (10 km) — are delayed because of land acquisition issues.

Dheeraj Mishra
