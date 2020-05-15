28-year-old man arrested for killing his parents, wife & sister in Prayagraj

Senior Superintendent of Police Satyarth Anriuddha Pankaj identified the accused as Pritam Nagar resident Atish Kesarwani. (Representational Image) Senior Superintendent of Police Satyarth Anriuddha Pankaj identified the accused as Pritam Nagar resident Atish Kesarwani. (Representational Image)

A 28-year-old man in the city of Prayagraj was arrested on Thursday along with a friend in connection with the murder of four family members — parents, wife and sister.

Senior Superintendent of Police Satyarth Anriuddha Pankaj identified the accused as Pritam Nagar resident Atish Kesarwani, whose 64-year-old father Tulsiram, mother Kiran (60), sister Niharika (30), and wife Priyanka (27) were found in their home late in the afternoon with their throats slit.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kuraku Venkat Ashok said Atish had planned the murder with his friend Anoop Srivastava and two others two weeks ago because of his strained relationship with his family. “He also had relations with the domestic help, and had marital disputes too. He used to quarrel with his family members often,” added the officer.

Ashok said the 28-year-old paid the three — Anoop, his uncle Bachaa Srivastava, and one more person — Rs 75,000 out of a total Rs 8 lakh.

“Anoop’s uncle Bachaa was also among the three who killed the family members with Atish. We will arrest the other two soon, and the identity of the third person will be revealed soon. Anoop Srivastava is Atish’s friend, while Bachaa is Anoop’s uncle,” added the police officer.

The police were alerted about the crime after Atish ostensibly returned home around 3.30 pm. He told the police that he had left the house around 1.30 pm and when he returned, the door was not opened, forcing him to break it open.

Atish claimed to have found the bodies of his father, mother, and wife on the ground floor, where the family used to run an electrical appliances store. The 28-year-old told the police that he found his sister’s body on the first floor.

“The shop’s shutter had been shut but they were selling through the door of the house without informing officials,” said Ashok.

The police said a knife allegedly used in the crime had been recovered from the house. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy.

