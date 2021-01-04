28 new cases in Panchkula, 181 active now

The district has conducted 1,41,436 tests as yet, while 514 tests were conducted Sunday. (Representational)

The district reported 28 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. No Covid-related death was reported during the day. A total of 10,046 people from Panchkula have tested positive for Covid-19 till now, along with additional 3,155 persons from other districts who have also tested positive here. There are 181 active cases in the district now.

Of the 28 new patients, 19 hailed from the district and the remaining were added to the outside district count. As many as 144 have died due to Covid-19 here.

Meanwhile, 9,721 have been cured and discharged in the district. The recovery rate stood at 96.7 per cent on Sunday. The district has conducted 1,41,436 tests as yet, while 514 tests were conducted Sunday.