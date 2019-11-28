28 inmates of Assam detention camps died in past 3 years: Govt

As many as 28 inmates of detention camps in Assam have died for various reasons in the past three years, the government told Parliament on Wednesday. It also said there were close to 1,000 people lodged in these detention centres after being found to be illegal immigrants.

Replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that from 2016 to October 13, 2019, 28 detenues had died either in detention centres or in hospitals where they were referred.

“As informed by the government of Assam, as on November 22, 2019, 988 foreigners were lodged in six detention centres in Assam,” he said.

Rai added that according to the information, the detention centres were equipped with all basic facilities, including those related to medical care. “Basic facilities like food, clothing, daily newspapers, television facilities in every ward, sports facilities, performance of cultural programmes, library, yoga, meditation facilities etc. are provided to the detenues in the detention centres,” the minister said.

He said indoor hospital facilities with medical staff were available in every detention centre and health checkups of the detenues were conducted regularly. In case of complications, doctors referred the detenues to the nearest civil hospitals and on the advice of the civil hospital authorities, they were admitted to medical colleges and other health institutes, Rai said.

The condition of detention centres has been a matter of debate since the NRC was implemented in Assam. As many as 19 lakh people have been left out of the NRC. It is expected that after their appeals are rejected in Foreigner’s Tribunals and other legal avenues, they would be lodged in these detention centres.