28 farm unions on board for meet with Centre today

Breaking a three-week deadlock between the Centre and farmers in Punjab, 28 out of the 29 unions protesting against the three new farm laws, will send their representatives to Delhi on Wednesday to attend a meeting with Union Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal.

While BKU (Ugrahan) — a key farm outfit from Malwa — had announced its decision to attend the meeting on Monday, the remaining 27 unions met in Chandigarh on Tuesday and decided to send a 7-member delegation to the meeting.

BKU (Ugrahan), meanwhile, will send a 3-member delegation with a different set of demands.

After the meeting of 27 unions in Chandigarh, president of the Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal), Balbir Singh Rajewal, said, “We are giving everything in writing to the Agriculture Secretary. The talks will take place only if the Union ministers meet us.”

In their charter of demands, the delegation will seek scrapping of all three farm laws besides implementation of the MS Swaminathan Commission report, among other things.

